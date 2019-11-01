6 Stylish phone cables built to last forever

How many smartphone charging cables have you chewed through already? No matter how careful you are, the manufacturer provided phone cables just never last long before fraying at the edges. Don’t waste your time buying cables and chargers that inevitable break. Choose between these 6 stylish phone cables that will last you forever:

Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable

Constructed from premium-quality aluminum with a nylon braid finish, the Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable is the charging cable you’ve been waiting for. With a Kevlar fiber core, these cables possess exceptional tensile strength with an unparalleled 12000+ bend lifespan. That’s enough to withstand any type of abuse and punishment. At 37% off, the Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable is just $9.99.

Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable – $9.99



Flexible Silicone Cable Protector 24-Piece Set

Instead of upgrading to new charging cables, bulletproof your current cables with the Flexible Silicone Cable Protector 24-Piece Set. These easy-to-install cable protectors fit snugly on the ends of your charging cables. Simply wrap the protector around the cable and you’ll drastically extend the cable lifespan. Test out this convenient method for just $8.99, which is 52% off the original price.

Flexible Silicone Cable Protector 24-Piece Set – $8.99



10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cables: 3-Pack

The only thing better than one ultra-durable Lightning cable is three ultra-durable Lightning cables. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cables: 3-Pack. Fulfill all your iPhone charging needs with one cable in your home, office, and car. The 10 feet of cable extended cable length allows the flexibility to charge across the room. Compatible with Apple devices, the 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cables: 3-Pack are currently 73% off. That means your total is $26.99.

MOS™ Spring Lightning Cable (3-Pack/White)

When it comes to quality construction that’s built to withstand the test of time, the MOS™ Spring Lightning Cable is hard to beat. Each component in these cables are carefully selected for the premium charging experience. From anodized aluminum heads to the unique carbon blackened steel spring, the MOS™ Spring Lightning Cable is unrivaled in design. This durability ensures optimal charging speeds without compromising the sensitive internal circuitry of the cables. For a limited time, the MOS™ Spring Lightning Cable (3-Pack/White) are currently $29.99, which is 37% off the original price.

MOS™ Spring Lightning Cable (3-Pack/White) – $29.99



3.3′ Rainbow Charging Cable: 2-Pack

Say goodbye to the boring, plain charging cables. Upgrade to the stylish new method of charging your devices. The 3.3′ Rainbow Charging Cable: 2-Pack provides you all the colors of the rainbow. Thanks to the high-quality nylon braided jacket, these cables provide extreme durability and convenience. All cables are compatible with USB-C devices and are 3.3 feet long. At 44% off, the 3.3′ Rainbow Charging Cable: 2-Pack is now only $13.99.

Voice Reactive LED Glowing Data Cables: 2-Pack

Unlike your typical charging cable, the Voice Reactive LED Glowing Data Cables respond to your voice. With a built-in voice-activated chip, these cables feature intelligent voice control that light up when you speak. They can also capture music rhythm and light up accordingly. Not only is this light show beautiful, but it also helps you locate these cables in the dark. Don’t worry about sleep disruptions because the cables don’t light up in quiet environments. The Voice Reactive LED Glowing Data Cables: 2-Pack is now just $16.99. That’s 43% off the original price.

Voice Reactive LED Glowing Data Cables: 2-Pack – $16.99



by Christopher Jin