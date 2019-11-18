The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means seasonal festivities and spending time with loved ones. This time of the year also sees a surge in theft and petty crime. While you’re stocking up gifts for friends and family, make sure to keep burglars from ruining your holiday spirit. We’re featuring six top rated security cameras to keep your family safe this Christmas. Be sure to take an additional 15% off all products by using BFSAVE15.

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Facial Recognition + Night Vision

Facial recognition is transforming the home security industry, and the blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera does it best. This ingenious camera works intelligently to create a database of friends and family members who frequently visit the home. The enhanced smart AI facial recognition instantly notifies you of any strangers who appear. With optimal wide-angle lens, and excellent vertical and horizontal rotation, the bluerams Dome Pro captures complete coverage of any space. With the additional 15% off, the blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Facial Recognition + Night Vision is currently $42.49.

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Facial Recognition + Night Vision – $42.49

See Deal

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera

Unlike other security cameras that may have flaws allowing hackers to tap into your feed, the iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera promises that your footage always stays private. Thanks to the complete video encryption with multiple encryption protocols, this panoramic camera provides optimal security benefits. All footage can be easily accessed from your smartphone via the WiFi client. Try out the iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera today for just $33.99 after the price drop and coupon code.

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera – $33.99

See Deal

Lynx Solar Weatherproof Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera

As the first fully integrated solar-powered camera on the market, the Lynx Solar Weatherproof Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera is making a splash in the industry. This camera only requires one sunny day to have enough juice for up to seven days. The futuristic solar technology is efficient and beneficial to the environment. Even if there’s an internet outage, Lynx Solar can save feed up to three days. With quick and painless setup, the Lynx Solar Weatherproof Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera is a top choice for home security. Originally 39% off, this camera is an additional 15% off with the coupon code. That brings your total down to just $102.

Lynx Solar Weatherproof Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera – $102

See Deal

SANNCE Home Security IP Wireless Camera With Night Vision

Many burglaries occur during the dead of the night when everybody is asleep. That’s when the SANNCE Home Security IP Wireless Camera With Night Vision functions best. Outfitted with state-of-the-art night vision and motion detection, this home security system keeps you protected at all hours of the night. The P2P/WPS encryption is ultra-secure and can be accessed at any hour by up to 10 users simultaneously. Originally 43% off, the SANNCE Home Security IP Wireless Camera With Night Vision is an amazing deal with the coupon code. It’s yours for just $38.24.

SANNCE Home Security IP Wireless Camera With Night Vision – $38.24

See Deal

USB Wall Charger With Hidden Camera & 32GB SD Card

Many home security cameras are extremely obvious. They ward off some criminals, but also serve as easy points to avoid for the more intelligent burglars. The USB Wall Charger With Hidden Camera & 32GB SD Card solves this problem by creating a discrete camera. Disguised as any typical wall charger, this hidden camera provides HD feed straight to your smartphone. It’s the additional layer of security that your family deserves. Take an additional 15% off the already discounted 53% off by using the coupon code, which brings your total to $50.99.

USB Wall Charger With Hidden Camera & 32GB SD Card – $50.99

See Deal

Oco Motion HD Pan/Tilt Wireless Security Camera

Nothing can escape your view with the last camera on our list. The Oco Motion HD Pan/Tilt Wireless Security Camera keeps tabs on all your valuables. It’s the perfect camera for your home or office. The smart motion and sound detection notifies you immediately of any disturbances. There’s also self-learning so that false notifications drastically decrease as time goes on. At $93.50 with the coupon code, the Oco Motion HD Pan/Tilt Wireless Security Camera is a steal.

Oco Motion HD Pan/Tilt Wireless Security Camera – $93.50

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!