As we’re nearing the end of 2023, we wanted to take a look back at all the products that Apple has discontinued this year. There are fan favorites, such as the iPhone mini series, accessories, and much-requested devices that we probably shouldn’t expect to return anytime soon, such as the 27-inch iMac.

Apple did a lot of new things this year, and its first event at night, announced many changes and improvements to the company that’ll affect users positively. Namely, some of these things are the addition of USB-C port on iPhones, and the ability to receive RCS messages on iMessage – support coming later.

6 Say goodbye to iPhone mini

The iPhone mini was never a successful product, according to Apple analysts, and the company retired the lineup after two series. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series was adored by a niche community. While there was a large number of users wanting the mini to return, Apple decided that people were more likely to pick up a larger device instead of a small one.

As such, Apple discontinued the mini line after the iPhone 13 series, and re-introduced the Plus model to help cater to a much larger demand of users wanting a larger iPhone at a more affordable price. Apple stopped selling the iPhone 13 mini altogether after unveiling the iPhone 15 series in September 2023. Today, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini are the last devices still available at select retailers and third-party stores as used or refurbished devices.

If you’re after a small iPhone, your only option remains the more limited iPhone SE (2022), which comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display and the same design as the iPhone 8. It still has large bezels, a home button, and a single camera on the back. While a new SE is reportedly in the works, there’s a lot of controversy about its updated design, as some rumors claim it could look like a refreshed iPhone XR and feature a 6.1-inch display.

5 Users shouldn’t expect the 27-inch iMac to return

The 27-inch iMac hasn’t been updated since 2020, and Apple discontinued the device back in 2022. However, an Apple representative officially confirmed that the company wouldn’t be making an Apple Silicon version of the 27-inch iMac. Instead, it wants users to consider the 24-inch iMac or other existing devices such as the Mac Studio or Mac Mini.

While the news confirms the sad truth nobody wanted to hear, it also suggests that Apple could be working on a new and improved model, featuring the rumored 32-inch display with smaller bezels and a faster chip than the 24-inch iMac. There’s a lot of unknown, but as it stands, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the 27-inch model return anytime soon.

4 Farewell to the 13-inch MacBook Pro

After the October 30, Scary Fast event, Apple officially discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar. It was the last MacBook in the lineup with the old design and hardware features. Apple replaced the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro, featuring the newer M3 chip and various hardware improvements that enable the device to offer a better package at the same price as its predecessor.

Some of these improvements include the powerful M3 chip, a new 120Hz ProMotion display, a more versatile port selection, and even a 1080p camera. The function keys are replaced with physical keys, and the device offers various other improvements that enhance the experience for those looking for a new device to work, study, or get access to their favorite apps on a MacBook.

3 Leather Cases

Apple is committed to protecting the environment, and to tackle climate change, the company has announced several new measurements to become carbon neutral. Apple discontinued its own leather accessories. It replaced them with a lower carbon footprint FineWoven fabric. The new material received mixed reviews due to the cases being more prone to scratches, stains, and feeling less luxurious.

2 MagSafe Battery Pack

The MagSafe Battery Pack is gone from the shelves. Apple decided to remove it as it has become outdated after unveiling the iPhone 15 series, which now features the USB Type-C port. The MagSafe Battery Pack had a lightning port, which would’ve become unusable on the latest devices without additional adapters and accesories.

1 MagSafe Duo Charger

Similar to the MagSafe Battery Pack, Apple discontinued the MagSafe Duo Charger, likely for the same reason. The charger had a lightning port that wouldn’t have been compatible with the latest iPhone 15 series without an adapter. It remains to be seen whether Apple will relaunch an improved charger with a USB-C port in the future.