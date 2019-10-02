6 course bundles to help you jumpstart a career in programming

October is a great month to start your exciting career in programming. It’s never too late to pursue your passions. With the booming tech industry, landing a job writing code and designing new apps is easier than ever before. Best of all, Pocketnow will help you along in this process by providing an additional 75% off all e-learning during the month of October. Be sure to use coupon code LEARN75 to earn an additional 75% of these 6 top-notch e-learning bundles:

The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle

Many experts consider Python to be the ideal programming language for beginners. With a fairly straightforward syntax, Python is a great way to learn the ropes. Let The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle guide you along in this process. With 12 courses and 832 lessons, this bundle is a shortcut to mastering Python. Originally 98% off, The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is an additional 75% off by using code LEARN75. That brings your total down to just $8.75!

The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle – $34.99



The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle

There’s so many aspects of coding that it’s hard to know where to start. The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle will make your life easy by introducing you to the core fundamentals in coding. In this 11-course bundle, you’ll learn about Google Go, JavaScript, C++, and much more. Get started today for just $7.25 after using code LEARN75 for an additional 75% off.

The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle – $29



The Complete C# Master Class Course

C# and .NET framework are very tricky to learn on your own. That’s why you need best-selling instructor and robotics engineer, Todor Vachev, to show you the ropes. The Complete C# Master Class Course teaches you just how to work with C# and debug your code. You’ll work with real-life examples to hone your knowledge in these 21 hours of instruction. With the code LEARN75 for an additional 75% off, your total is just $3.25.

The Complete C# Master Class Course – $12.99



The Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle

E-commerce is a great way to make money fast, but it really requires you to know what you’re doing. One mistake can be quite costly. If you’re interested in working within the online marketplace, look no further because The Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle has you covered. You have access to 11 courses on how to truly become a profitable digital marketing and e-commerce business. The Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle was originally 97% off, but you can take an additional 75% off by using code LEARN75. That means lifetime access only costs you $9.75.

The Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle – $39



The Complete Computer Science Master Class Bundle

No need to spend thousands of dollars on a degree in computer science. You can get the same training for a fraction of the costs by using The Complete Computer Science Master Class Bundle. This is your one-stop shop for learning Arduino, PHP MySQL, Amazon Web Services, and much more. There’s 11 courses include in this bundle with over 1,200 lessons. Save thousands by using The Complete Computer Science Master Class Bundle. Your total is $9.75 after using code LEARN75, which is over 99% off the original price.

The Complete Computer Science Master Class Bundle – $39



The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle

Home automation is the future of technology. Work with cutting edge technology directly in the Alexa ecosystem. The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will introduce you to Flash Briefings, an ideal method of delivering content to audiences via Alexa. Then, you’ll create applications using Google Assistant. Best of all, that’s just the beginning of your training. Jump into The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle today for just $6.25 by using code LEARN75. That takes an additional 75% off on top of the original 98% off.

The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle – $25



by Christopher Jin