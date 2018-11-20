6 cameras and 5G support in the most expensive Samsung Galaxy S10

Many rumors have surrounded Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 lineup. Now, we get another rumor that could be exactly why the president of Samsung is expecting the Samsung Galaxy S10 to be a champ in sales for next year.

We are expecting Samsung to present its newest Samsung Galaxy S10 models during CES 2019 and to make them available for purchase in February. These models would be the Beyond 0, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2. Then comes the latest rumor from the Wall Streel Journal that Samsung would also present a Samsung Galaxy S10 with 5G connectivity and 6 cameras during the MWC 2019. This new device would have a 6.7” display, reverse wireless charging (like the one in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro), two selfie cameras and 4 lenses in its main shooter. This isn’t official in any way, but it could be possible if we think that this might be the device that will launch with the Samsung Galaxy F or at least that’s what some might think. Maybe this is Samsung going all out to keep being number one, or the plan designed to improve sales. Either way, this will surely be an expensive smartphone.