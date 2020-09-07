It seems that we won’t have to wait that long for the launch of the new iPhone 12, or at least not the 6.1-inch versions. A new report suggests that we could get these variants ahead of the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and the 5.4-inch entry version of the new device.

According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple could have two iPhone 12 launches this year. The first devices to arrive would be the 6.1-inch pro and regular variants. This would be because of SLP mainboard shipments, since the 6.1 models began in July, while the other variants began in just last month.

“The new ‌iPhone‌ lineup may arrive in two stages, with two 6.1-inch models in the first and another two 6.7- and 5.4-inch devices in the second, said the sources, noting that shipments of SLP mainboards for the 6.1-inch models were kicked off in July and those for the 6.7- and 5.4-inch ones began in the second half of August.”

We are still expecting Apple to have a huge event in October to introduce the new iPhone 12 lineup. Jon Prosser even believes that this event may take place in the third week of October. He also expects the less expensive models to be available for pre-order not long after the event, while the 12 Pro variants would be available until November.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Either way, we would have to wait to see the arrival of the first iPhone 12 with mmWave 5G support, as it is believed that only the high-end 6.7-inch version will include this feature. We may also get new color options, a LiDAR sensor in the device’s new camera setup, and a higher price tag. But don’t expect to find a power adapter or a pair of wired Earpods in the box of your upcoming iPhone.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes