5nm Apple A14 Bionic + Snapdragon X55 5G modem = 5G iPhone in 2020

Reports are flooding in further hinting that Apple’s 2020 iPhones will have 5G capabilities. Yesterday we heard another rumor, confirming earlier ones, that there will be three 5G iPhone models next year, and now a new report goes into detail, trying to anticipate the 5G hardware behind the capabilities.

Apparently the chips making this possible will be a combination of Apple’s next-gen A14 Bionic chip, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem chip. What’s interesting is that the Apple A14 Bionic is rumored to be the company’s first chip built with 5nm technology.

Moving from 7nm to 5nm will allow the chip to house more technology on the relatively same surface, making it more efficient. Will it be the first 5nm chip? Highly unlikely, as Huawei is expected to unveil its next Kirin processor, also built on 5nm tech. In 2018, Huawei beat Apple (and Qualcomm) to the punch with the world’s first 7nm chip, the Kirin 980, and this year, the Kirin 990 was the first chip to embed a 5G modem, among many others.

Since Huawei is unveiling its flagship processors at IFA, which happens usually before the iPhone event, we expect to see the next 5nm Kirin to be the first announced, though Apple will follow suit within weeks with the 5G iPhone event.