Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H Photo Video. They include the latest Apple 5K iMac discounts that go up to $350 on several models, as well as other products that include the Google Pixel Slate.

Apple’s 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display is receiving several discounts that go up to $300 off. The entry-level iMac with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage is $200 off, meaning you can get it for just $1,600. You can get the $350 discount when you go for the model with a 3.6GHz Intel Core i9 processor with 64GB RAM and 2TB in storage. However, you will end up paying $4,500. Check the complete list by following the link.

The Google Pixel Slate bundled with a keyboard has now dropped its price to just $500. This package was selling for $800, but you can get yours now for $300 off. This Pixel Slate comes with 8GB RAM and 64GB in storage.

You can also get Asus’ 11.6-inch Chromebook for a little under $180. This Chromebook lets you save $51 and you get a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It’s not a powerful machine, but it may be quite convenient if you’re on the go, since it weighs just 2.2 and its pretty compact, plus it will stand out with its color.

The Amazon Echo Studio is also available for $170, and it comes bundled with a Philips Hue Bulb. This combo is usually priced at $200, so you save $30, and you get an Alexa-enabled smartspeaker with great audio and a smart light bulb that will change the color of its light on command.

Now, for all those artists, the Wacom One Creative Drawing Display is selling for $400, but if you enter the 50LPYRFLASH at checkout, you can get $50 off. This device comes with a 13-inch 1080p display that has natural surface friction that feels like if you’re drawing or writing on paper.