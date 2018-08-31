5G ZTE smartphone coming in the second half of 2019

5G is the next big thing in mobile. Network operators across the world are already working hard on building and preparing their 5G networks. Simultaneously, device manufacturers are also developing next-generation smartphones that will support 5G networks and speeds. Major players, like Samsung, LG, and Huawei, are already racing to become the first ones with a 5G smartphone on the market. Qualcomm is preparing its 5G chips for the first half of 2019, and, even though it will take years for 5G phones to sell volumes, the first ones should arrive in 1H19.

A 5G ZTE smartphone will arrive in the second half of next year. At IFA 2018, the Chinese manufacturer detailed its 5G smartphone plans. The company has been working for years on overcoming the design and technology challenges 5G poses. A 5G ZTE smartphone will have more antennas compared to a 4G phone. The company will employ advanced antenna arrangement, intelligent tuning and beamforming technologies.

Intermodulation also poses its challenges, as does increased heat. As 5G requires more power, more heat is generated. “ZTE will implement an intelligent algorithm that automatically optimizes the mobile phone’s power consumption in various usage scenarios. ZTE also improves heat dissipation by optimizing the structure design, using different heat dissipation materials, and providing real-time temperature monitoring and control“, the company said in a press release.