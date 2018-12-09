Snapdragon 855-powered 5G Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 coming next year

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 was announced at the end of October, and, at that time, the company said that a 5G-enable variant will be available for Europe early next year. Both before, and after the official announcement, the company and its president were teasing a phone that looked a lot like the Mi Mix 3, but with a 5G network indicator clearly visible on the screen. There’s no doubt about it that there’s a working lab prototype somewhere, but, if the official wording from the announcement was not enough, here’s further official confirmation.

Prepare for a 5G Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, but, this time around, it is mentioned for later in the next year. The 5G Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chip and X50 5G modem, as AndroidCentral found out at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference. Xiaomi now says that the first quarter of 2019 will be when the phone will be part of a “pre-commercial field test” on China Mobile’s network. Only later will it come to Europe.

When it does, it will bring the same slider mechanism and 10GB of RAM to back up the Snapdragon 855. It will have six cameras (three at the back and three on the front), 256GB of storage, and a whopping 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. A 3,200mAh battery should power this beast which will be, according to Xiaomi, capable of download speeds of up to 2Gbps.

Image: AndroidCentral