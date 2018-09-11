5G Vivo NEX in the works, arriving by 2019

Remember that phone showing a 5G icon in its notification bar? It was believed to be the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, and a picture was showing the device being connected to what appeared to be a lab-only test 5G network. Looks like Vivo is not going to let that slide, as the company is doing its own testing. The phone in the image clearly shows a 5G connection on one of its two SIM cards. We’ve already seen the phone. It’s the Vivo NEX and we were impressed!

Vivo says the company is committed to spearheading the development of pre-commercial 5G smartphones. The company says it completed a “ground-breaking 5G software and hardware” development based on the Vivo NEX, with the Qualcomm X50 modem at its core. The phone-maker announced that it “has concluded initial architecture planning, 3D placement stacking, RF/antenna designs and optimized battery space within NEX to deliver 5G capabilities”.

There are still plenty of tests to run, but Vivo really wants to launch the first batch of commercial 5G smartphones by 2019, says the press release. It means that we might see a 5G Vivo NEX in the coming months, with “support for Non-standalone Architecture (NSA) model, which includes dual connection for both Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and New Radio (NR), based on 3GPP Release 15 standards”.

Vivo also announced that it partnered up with China Mobile and is working closely with Qualcomm in order to push 5G devices out. You can read more in the press release below the picture.