It was only a matter of time before 5G conspiracy theorists linked it to coronavirus, but we’re finally there. 5G telecom masts in the UK have been torched in many cities owing to conspiracy theories linking the spread of coronavirus to 5G.

The theories were spread online, and despite the national regulator debunking it, a small bunch of people continue to lap it up and spread it further via online communities and social media. However, British Cabinet Officer Minister Michael Gove labelled these rumours as ‘dangerous nonsense.’

“The 5G story is complete and utter rubbish, it’s nonsense, it’s the worst kind of fake news. The reality is that the mobile phone networks are absolutely critical to all of us,” NHS England’s national medical director, Stephen Powis was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Source: Reuters