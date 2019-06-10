Android

Video shows insane 5G speeds on foldable Huawei Mate X

5G Huawei Mate X

A report last week outlined how Huawei is testing 5G connectivity and speeds on its foldable Mate X. Download speeds of 1Gbps, and uploads of around 100Mbps were mentioned in the report, and now there’s a video to prove it, in case you didn’t trust the mentioned speeds in the report.

A Huawei executive seems to be running Ookla’s Speedtest.net benchmark application on a Mate X. The video was reportedly uploaded by He Gang, head of Huawei’s smartphone division, and reuploaded to YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below.

The Mate X is not only Huawei’s first foldable smartphone, but also its first announced 5G phone (the first commercially available Huawei 5G phone is the Mate 20X 5G, which will land in the U.K. this month).

While the future of the Mate X, and any future Huawei smartphone, is still uncertain due to the U.S. ban, Samsung is still not able to take advantage of this opportunity as the Galaxy Fold is still nowhere to be found.

