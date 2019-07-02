5G smartphones to overtake 4G ones in 2023

5G is in its infancy, as carriers worldwide are starting to roll out their services. Manufacturers are focusing on delivering 5G smartphones to answer consumer needs, and, even though there are just a handful of 5G smartphones on the market, a growing trend is being predicted by Canalys.

1.9 billion 5G smartphones will ship in the next five years, says the paper, with nearly 800 million units in 2023 alone, which would account for 51.4% of all smartphone shipments.

Local Chinese brands, such as Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and ZTE, are 5G handset launch partners for the three operators, while Samsung will also use this window of opportunity to fight back in China. Yet Apple will miss out, leaving loyal iPhone users waiting another year, which might risk them switching to aggressive competitors — Canalys Analyst Mo Jia

The paper also suggests that in 2023, Greater China will account for 34.0% of 5G smartphone shipments, followed by North America at 18.8% and Asia Pacific at 17.4%.