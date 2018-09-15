5G smartphone makers are seeking out new thermal solutions

The entire industry is preparing to roll out 5G, from carriers to smartphone manufacturers. Lenovo, Xiaomi and OPPO want to become first-wave 5G smartphone suppliers, a DigiTimes report notes. Huawei plans to release commercial 5G solutions and 5G chips in March 2019. A 5G-enabled Huawei smartphone is expected in June, while an Honor equivalent is reportedly scheduled to launch in 2019. Opposed to Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Samsung, and LG, US-based Apple has not been topic of 5G rumors.

To cope with temperatures generated by high-speed 5G environments, manufactures are now seeking out new thermal management solutions. Huawei will employ its own Kirin chip to deliver 5G capabilities, and will utilize metal heat spreaders to dissipate heat, unnamed sources claimed. Samsung, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi all will utilize heat pipes. Sources also mention that Lenovo and Xiaomi will both employ Qualcomm’s 5G solutions to deliver the tech.

Auras Technology, Chaun-Choung Technology (CCI) and Taisol Electronics are just some of the Taiwan-based cooling module companies that received thermal solution orders and deliver samples. They all plan investments in expanding capacities and modify production lines to deliver necessary smartphone solutions.