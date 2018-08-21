It will take years for 5G smartphone shipments to reach volumes

The smartphone conversation has slowly shifted. Buzzwords like “foldable smartphone” and “5G smartphone” are capturing more and more headlines. Manufacturers are fiercely competing for the “first” title; whether it’s the first one to the market with a foldable phone, or the first one with a 5G smartphone. Despite being able to see a 5G smartphone commercially available next year, from several manufacturers, it will take some time for these devices to reach mainstream status.

A recent report is citing a study that claims 5G smartphone shipment will only reach volumes in 2021. That’s more than two years after the introduction of such a device. Same can be said, according to the report, about other CPE (consumer premise equipment) and Wi-Fi devices.

DigiTimes Research estimates that only one million 5G phones will be shipped next year By contrast, 5G enabled phones will account for 18% global smartphone shipments in 2022. At the same time, that very number will represent 97% of total 5G end-device shipments. The reason behind the slow adoption or roll-out can vary, from technological limitations to carriers’ efforts in rolling out 5G.