5G smartphone adoption will be the world’s highest in Korea

5G will change the way we live, pretty much like every technology advancement. There’s no doubt about it, and, while equipment manufacturers and carriers are rushing to adopt and deploy next-generation services, phone manufacturers are competing to get their 5G smartphones to the market first. According to Strategy Analytics, South Korea will be the first country in the world to commercialize 5G services. It is slated for a March 2019 launch, when tech-giant Samsung is also expected to launch a 5G smartphone in the country.

However, according to a Korea Herald report, the country will not only be the first one with commercially available 5G services, but it will also become a leader, ahead of other countries and regions. 5G smartphone adoption rate in South Korea is expected to reach 5.5 percent in 2019. The same report, citing Strategy Analytics’ Service Provider Group information, claims that by 2020, this number will reach 10.9 percent.

Under these circumstances, Korea will become the first country in terms of adoption, with reaching the highest level among major global nations. Estimates talk about a 4.7 percent 5G market share in the U.S. by 2020, 5.2 percent in Japan and 2.8 percent in China.

It will take a little longer for 5G smartphone adoption to surge. The report says that by 2021, 5G smartphone adoption will reach 27 percent in the U.S., 21.3 percent in South Korea, 19.7 percent in Japan and 8.5 percent in China.