You have been talking, and at AT&T we have been listening. Our top priority is making sure our customers feel heard, valued and appreciated. It turns out, it’s not complicated to know what they want. One thing continues to rise to the top of focus groups, survey data, and social media posts:

Why do new customers get better deals than existing customers?

Our research shows that 84% of all postpaid wireless customers think this is unfair.

That’s why in early August, we celebrated the launch of our fast, reliable, and secure nationwide 5G by including 5G in all of our postpaid unlimited wireless plans at no additional cost.* And by offering the same great deal to new and existing customers on our best Samsung 5G smartphones. Switch, add a line or upgrade – everyone gets the same great price. Right now, when you sign up for an AT&T unlimited plan and make your purchase on a qualifying installment plan, you can get:**

In fact, this deal is so good, that the internet didn’t believe it. Twitter even asked if we’d made a mistake. Well, nope, it’s not a mistake.

Blake, we heard you. We really are listening – that’s why in celebration of our recent nationwide 5G launch, we have teamed up with Samsung to expand this offering by making our current 5G Samsung smartphone deal available to new and existing customers.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 4, new and existing customers will also be able to get $700 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G when they purchase on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan and trade in a qualifying device.**

That means customers can switch, add a line, or upgrade and get the same great deals on all 5G Samsung smartphones at AT&T. Keep on telling us what you think – we’re listening.

*0% APR 30-mo. installment agmt. For well-qual. customers. 5G req’s compatible plan. 5G may not be in your area. See att.com/5Gforyou for coverage details.

**AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Ltd. Time Offer. Req’s min. $500 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt. $0 down for well-qual. customers only. Prices/discounts shown are after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. $30 Activation/Upgrade and other terms apply. See store for details.