A functional 5G Samsung prototype was present in CES 2019

We already have an official date for the launch of the next Samsung flagship, but while we wait for all the variants of the Galaxy S10 and possible 5G variations, we can focus on something that has been present in CES 2019. A 5G Samsung smartphone could’ve been present, and it showed some of the leaks we had seen before.

This 5G Samsung smartphone is only a prototype, and there are some that believe that it was the device used to test 5G speeds in December thanks to Verizon. This smartphone was only available for viewing since it was caged in a glass enclosure. This device showed off some of its functions and presented a corner notch that had been seen before. This prototype will most likely stay as such since we believe that the future 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 devices will also include infinity-O displays and a punch-hole selfie camera. The demos didn’t really show off its 5g capabilities, and the complete design will also stay a mystery since it was hidden behind a dark case.