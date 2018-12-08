Let’s talk about 5G… again… | #PNWeekly 335
Mahalo from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit — where 5G is abundant in the air. Well, most of that is just people talking about it.
The chipmaker has a few new chips for the new age of connectivity, but there’s plenty of molehills and letdowns to ply through. Joshua, Jaime and Android Authority‘s David Imel chat Snapdragon on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch our video recorded 11:00pm Eastern on December 6th or check out the combined high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
Hosts
Guests
David Imel (Android Authority)
Agenda
- Snapdragon 855: Will need the Snapdragon X50 modem for 5G
- Snapdragon 8cx: The biggest chipset ever for laptops
- More 5G news: OnePlus’s downcast outlook, T-Mobile challenges
