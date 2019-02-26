5G OnePlus prototype spotted at MWC 2019

Sony is not the only one with a 5G prototype at MWC 2019 that the media can’t touch. A 5G OnePlus prototype smartphone is present at the company’s booth on the MWC show floor, sitting comfortable behind a protective glass, away from curious hands. OnePlus doesn’t really have a show-floor presence, historically, but at MWC 2019 they were eager to show off their 5G advancements.

Two phones were on display, according to a Digital Trends report. They were not only kept in behind glass, but were also camouflaged in such way that only the display was visible. Judging by the stills, this device has a rather tall screen with an aspect ratio that resembles the one on the Sony Xperia 1.

It is believed that said phone could very well be the OnePlus 7, expected to launch later this spring. However, details are scarce, and 5G capabilities could be delayed until later this year, when the OnePlus 7T is due, and the adoption and roll-out of 5G services expands.