5G Nokia 9.1 PureView could be on track for Q3/Q4

Even before HMD Global had the chance to unveil the penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView, there were already rumors of a faster model coming later this year. The tentative name could very well be Nokia 9.1 PureView, earlier rumors mentioned a possible August launch, and this most recent report talks about the end of the third quarter of the year.

An improved camera system for the penta-lens smartphone is allegedly high on the priority list. The report claims that HMD is taking its time with the phone, the Nokia 9.1 PureView, which could also bring 5G capabilities, might be well on track for a Q4 release.

“A special focus on video and low-light performance”, as well as camera speed, are among the improvements HMD is reportedly planning for the cameras of the Nokia 9.1 PureView. That will require the use of a better processor, according to the report, which falls nicely into place and confirms earlier rumors that suggested the upgraded processor to be the Snapdragon 855, or even the 855 Plus.