5G Moto Mod available for pre-order on Verizon tomorrow

Verizon has played its hand as to how it will charge for 5G mobile wireless service with the long-awaited debut of the 5G Moto Mod for the Moto Z3.

From tomorrow, the Moto Mod will go on pre-order at a cost of $50 and is expected to ship from April 11. But customers on a Verizon Go Unlimited ($75 per month for individuals), Beyond Unlimited ($85) or Above Unlimited ($95) plan will have to pay an additional $10 per month on top of whatever service rate they pay right now to use the millimeter wave network, available soon in Chicago and Minneapolis.

First-day pre-orders can get a free Moto Z3 on a new line of service or upgrade to one for $10 per month on a 2-year payment plan after credits. Customers can also get a dual USB-C travel charger with their 5G Moto Mod tomorrow only.

The Moto Mod will only work with the Moto Z3, so no trying to use the Moto Z2 Force or Moto Z Droid with this accessory. And for reference, the Moto Mod costs $349.99 full retail.