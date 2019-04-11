Android

5G MediaTek modem and SoC coming this year

57.6% is the sequential increase MediaTek has posted, with close to 11% increase year-over-year, according to a recent report. These numbers directly translate to a six-month high, or NT$22.32 billion (US$723.5 million), as of March 2019.

While the financial revenue numbers represent a 13.4% decrease compared to the previous quarter, they are up 6.2% on year. DigiTimes reports that “the results meet the company’s guidance range of NT$48.7 billion to NT$53.6 billion“.

Rick Tsai, CEO of MediaTek, believes that the growth of the smartphone market will remain slow until 5G smartphones gain traction. However, the company is planning big on 5G, with MediaTek planning to announce a 5G modem chip in the first half of 2019. A 5G MediaTek SoC will also arrive at the end of the year.

