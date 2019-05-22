Android

5G MediaTek chip coming this month

Contents

A report last month suggested that a 5G MediaTek modem and application processor are on their way, launching this year. With competitors like Huawei, Samsung and Qualcomm already having a 5G chip in their portfolio, MediaTek isn’t willing to waste any more time. The 5G MediaTek chip will be arriving later this month, according to it official Weibo profile.

The MediaTek Helio M70 modem was scheduled for the first half of the year, with a 5G system-on-a-chip only being planned for the second half. We’re not quite sure whether we’re going to witness the official launch of the M70 modem, or an SoC, but aside from Apple, who will join the 5G game in 2020 with Qualcomm modems on board, MediaTek is the only major player to not have, at the moment, a 5G solution.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, Android, MediaTek, News
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.