Maybe it’s a bit early to talk about sales predictions for next year’s devices, but Apple may be expecting a great demand for their upcoming iPhone 12. It seems that Apple is telling supply chain partners to get ready for 2020 and the possibility of selling more than 100 million devices.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, Apple is expecting to sell more than 100 million iPhone 12 devices. The current model is expected to sell around 80 million units, but the demand would increase as customers may want to acquire new 5G enabled iPhones. Another important aspect of the iPhone 12 is that it could also include significant hardware upgrades, a new retro design, better modems from Qualcomm, and a new ToF camera for rear 3D sensing and augmented reality functions. We also expect Apple to keep their current prices for next year’s devices. If this takes place, we may see a 25% jump on iPhone sales, unlike the 5% sales variations we see from year to year.

Source: 9to5Mac

Via: Digitimes