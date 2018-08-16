5G on LG G8, but no 5G on Galaxy S10 | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy S10 pops up in rumors with a self-healing display, but no 5G — what’s up with that? LG and Sprint are teaming up to bring “the first 5G phone in the US” which will probably be the LG G8. Then we talk about Apple’s collaboration with ASICS working on the architecture of a new chip focused on health metrics. We get some more leaks and a launch date for the OPPO R17, perhaps a sneak peek of what the OnePlus 6T will look like. We end today’s show with leaks for the BlackBerry Key 2 LE, something you may see at IFA 2018.



