5G on LG G8, but no 5G on Galaxy S10 | Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy S10 pops up in rumors with a self-healing display, but no 5G — what’s up with that? LG and Sprint are teaming up to bring “the first 5G phone in the US” which will probably be the LG G8. Then we talk about Apple’s collaboration with ASICS working on the architecture of a new chip focused on health metrics. We get some more leaks and a launch date for the OPPO R17, perhaps a sneak peek of what the OnePlus 6T will look like. We end today’s show with leaks for the BlackBerry Key 2 LE, something you may see at IFA 2018.
- Samsung smartphones with Exynos Modem 5100 chips will be 5G-capable
- We may soon find self-healing glass on Samsung smartphones
- Sprint to carry prospective LG G8 as first 5G phone next year
- Apple wants to take care of your health, plans to make its own health chips
- OPPO R17 gets detailed with the cutest notch, coming August 18
- Check out the unannounced BlackBerry KEY2 LE in blue
