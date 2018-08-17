5G is on the way, and so are many interesting new smartphones| #PNWeekly 318

This is the most interesting topics of this week. It starts out Josh making us remember the Back Street Boys while he showed us his singing skills. Believe me, you don’t want to miss that, in this #PNWeekly.

Opinions start flowing when we talk about the Galaxy Note 9 and many other smartphones that are coming to the market. We also talk about the resemblance of the Motorola P30 to the design of the iPhone X. We keep seeing leaks of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL with just one main camera lens. Apple showing us that it has the tools to bring back Touch ID and Xiaomi giving us a new Pocophone F1. All of this and more on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 1:00pm Eastern on August 17th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 318

Recording Date

August 17, 2018

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Minninam

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

Rundown