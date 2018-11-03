5G iPhone coming in 2020 with Intel modem, claims report

Yesterday we’ve heard rumors that the 2019 iPhones will bring improved Face ID. The same rumors talked about the 2020 iPhone adopting 3D modeling tech in their cameras. Now, a new report has surfaced, citing unnamed sources familiar with Apple’s plans, that claims that a 5G iPhone will arrive in 2020.

Said 5G iPhone that’s two years out is allegedly going to employ Intel’s 8161 5G modem chip, the report notes. It is also said that the plan is for Intel to become the sole provider of iPhone modems. Shutting Qualcomm out this way is another piece of a virtual puzzle that we can add to the bit we wrote recently on Apple “trying to destroy” Qualcomm.

Intel is allegedly working on a 8060 precursor to the 8161. Apple will allegedly use this chip to test the 5G iPhone prototypes. The 8161 is said to be manufactured using 10nm technology. The unnamed source claims that Apple is not satisfied with Intel lately, and the reason is a heat dissipation issue on the 8060 modem chip. With 5G putting additional wear on the components, and the modem, this issue would have to be solved. This is especially true if we take into consideration that heat affects battery life.