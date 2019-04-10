Android

5G iPhone XI with Huawei modem? New iPad display leaks & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like Huawei is willing to be Apple’s 5G Chip supplier and together they could give us the first 5G iPhone. According to Ming Chi Kuo, we should expect iPads and MacBooks with mini-LED displays. We have new renders from Android Headlines that confirm the possible launch date of the Galaxy S10 5G in the US. The RED Hydrogen One Titanium variant is finally shipping out. We end today’s show with Qualcomm’s announcements at AI Day.

Stories:

Huawei is willing to sell its 5G chips, but only to one company: Apple

Kuo: 31.6-inch Apple display with mini-LED backlight due in Q2/Q3, mini-LED iPad and MacBook coming in 2021

Another hint that the Galaxy S10 5G will hit Verizon on May 16

$1,600 titanium RED Hydrogen One starts shipping

Qualcomm announces the mid-range Snapdragon 665 and 8nm Snapdragon 730/G

 

Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Apple, Huawei, Huawei 5G Modem, iPhone, iPhone 2019, iPhone XI, Ming-chi Kuo, qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, RED Hydrogen One, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Snapdragon 730G, Verizon
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.