5G iPhone trio on track, as Apple reportedly urges its suppliers

Reuters is citing a recent Nikkei Asian Review report based on sources which claim to have it on good authority that Apple is mobilizing its suppliers for the 5G iPhone launch. The report reconfirms previous rumors in that there will be three 5G-enabled iPhones next year.

It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones … There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target — Source

Additionally, more confirmation comes with regards to the modem chip Apple will use to enable 5G on its phones. Qualcomm will be, unsurprisingly, the modem supplier, which is also something we’ve already known. This last bit was published by Nikkei relying on information received from four people familiar with Apple’s plans.

While this report confirms Ming Chi-Kuo’s earlier prediction for three 5G iPhones, it contradicts the latest report which suggests that there will be four.