Ice Universe: 5G iPhone will have punch-hole display

Time for another amazing prognostication from late in the year 2018: the first iPhone to have 5G will also be the first to lose the top-of-the-screen notch, but go with a fully-immersed camera hole in its display.

Chinese leaks blogger Ice Universe, which has had a pretty good track record on the Asia side, has heard from their source(s) on this. The magic date? 2020.

As far as I know, the 2019 iPhone still uses Notch, and in 2020 will use hole in display. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 23, 2018

That means that we’re stuck with that TrueDepth camera notch for next September, at least so we’re told.

Is it a good idea? We’re seeing our first devices with punch holes from Chinese manufacturers — our header image is of one from Huawei. Take a look at those phones and then keep with us to track the development on this rumor whether it’s true or not.