Ice Universe: 5G iPhone will have punch-hole display

Time for another amazing prognostication from late in the year 2018: the first iPhone to have 5G will also be the first to lose the top-of-the-screen notch, but go with a fully-immersed camera hole in its display.

Chinese leaks blogger Ice Universe, which has had a pretty good track record on the Asia side, has heard from their source(s) on this. The magic date? 2020.

That means that we’re stuck with that TrueDepth camera notch for next September, at least so we’re told.

Is it a good idea? We’re seeing our first devices with punch holes from Chinese manufacturers — our header image is of one from Huawei. Take a look at those phones and then keep with us to track the development on this rumor whether it’s true or not.

