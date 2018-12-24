Time for another amazing prognostication from late in the year 2018: the first iPhone to have 5G will also be the first to lose the top-of-the-screen notch, but go with a fully-immersed camera hole in its display.

Chinese leaks blogger Ice Universe, which has had a pretty good track record on the Asia side, has heard from their source(s) on this. The magic date? 2020.

That means that we’re stuck with that TrueDepth camera notch for next September, at least so we’re told.

Is it a good idea? We’re seeing our first devices with punch holes from Chinese manufacturers — our header image is of one from Huawei. Take a look at those phones and then keep with us to track the development on this rumor whether it’s true or not.




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

