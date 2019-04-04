Report: 5G iPhone not coming in 2020, but rather in 2021

We were lead to believe, by analysts, of course, that Apple will be late to the game, as usual, and not launch a 5G iPhone this year, but rather in 2020. This made sense because the iPhone-maker is usually slower to adopt features, but when it does, after waiting for technologies to mature, it delivers. However, other analysts are now saying that a 5G iPhone might not arrive next year after all.

A CNBC report is citing a UBS note to investors, according to which there is “increasing potential that Apple may not be able to ship a 5G iPhone for 2020”. It is also mentioned that it’s the lack of 5G chips that is the key determining factor for the delay, with Intel not being ready with its own solution, and Samsung or MediaTek “are unlikely solutions”.

Though lack of 5G phone next year would be a near-term headwind, our install base and replacement analysis suggests iPhone can ultimately grow over the longer term

The report notes that the lack of a 5G iPhone will definitely hurt Apple, as 5G Android devices will make their presence felt on networks more and more this year. However, the analyst believes that Apple will not be impacted too much because of the ever-growing upgrade cycle for iPhones that have their users holding on to them longer.