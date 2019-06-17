5G iPhone coming in 2020 for the premium model, 2021 for the rest

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that only the premium iPhones in 2020 will get 5G support. Apple will most likely use Qualcomm modem chips to deliver the functionality, in the light of its recent supplier agreement signed with the company. Moving forward to 2021, all iPhones will gain next-generation 5G capabilities, according to the same report.

This means that, just like previous rumors suggested, 2019 iPhones will not inherit 5G capabilities, making Apple, once again, trail behind its main Android competitors. Still, 5G networks are currently being built in some regions, with others trailing behind, so currently a 5G-capable smartphone is more of a bragging right than an actual advantage to the end user.