It seems that Apple will enter the 5G market with a huge bang. They are supposed to introduce their first 5G enabled iPhone lineup in September, but a new report suggests that we could also get new 5G iPad Pro models.

According to a report from Digitimes, Apple could launch its first 5G iPad Pro models alongside the new iPhone 12 lineup. These new iPad Pros would also include the 5nm based A14 chips and support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. The new iPhones are supposed to include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem, but there’s no information about the modems that may come inside these new iPads. We usually receive iPad upgrades in October, but Digitimes believes that the new iPad Pros and iPhones will be launched during the same event in September.

Source MacRumors

Via Digitimes