5G Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs suggested by early leak

Mate 20 Pro picture

Huawei already confirmed that the Mate 30 Pro, successor to last year’s autumn flagship, not only exists, but it is already in testing getting ready for a September/October unveiling. There’s little that we know about the device, but, knowing Huawei’s release schedule, we can easily predict the main specs of the phone.

Nonetheless, a report is trying to anticipate what the phone will feature, and, considering it is still very early, we advise you to keep skeptical about the below. A 6.71-inch AMOLED display, with an in-display fingerprint scanner, is supposed to take up the front of the Mate 30 Pro, a panel that has been allegedly made by China’s BOE Technologies.

The phone will allegedly be 5G-enabled, powered by an updated Kirin 985 processor, paired with Huawei’s own Balong 5000 5G chip. The camera system on the back is reportedly going to stay quad-camera, with an ultra-wide, a standard, a telephoto, and a 3D ToF lens in the mix. There’s no word on whether the zoom lens will be periscopic or not, but judging by the P30 Pro, it is highly likely it will.

A 4,200mAh unit will power everything with 55W fast charging capabilities over the cable, as well as support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging of up to 10W. We should expect to hear more about the device, especially as we’re getting closer to the September/October launch window.

