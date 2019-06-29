Android

5G Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro coming in December, Mate X in September

Contents

Huawei has now twice confirmed that the Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G capabilities will arrive in September, but we now have a third confirmation, in case you needed it. Russian website Hi-Tech posted an article about the state of 5G in Russia, when it will arrive, and why it’s a good thing. Said article is accompanied by the image below, which shows the Huawei 5G line-up. You can spot the Mate 20 X 5G, which was already announced, and the Mate X, with the month of September printed underneath.

However, what’s most important, is that a “new Mate-series smartphone” with 5G support is at the far right of the slide, with the month December indicated as the timeframe. Since the only Mate-series phone Huawei is expected to launch this year will be the Mate 30, and the Mate 30 Pro, we’re pretty sure that’s what the slide is about.

Huawei is expected to announce the Mate 30-series in September or October, which makes this really interesting, with three possible scenarios. 1. the launch will be delayed until December. 2. the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro 5G — so basically the 5G variants — will have a separate launch. 3. the launch will still happen as rumored, the phones will have 5G out of the box, but they’ll only arrive in Russia in December.

In any case, Huawei is expected to use its own Balong 5000 5G modem chip to power connectivity on the Mate 30. What’s unknown is what kind of operating system will it use. Will the U.S. allow Huawei to use Android, or will it be powered by Ark OS/Oak OS/Hongmeng OS?

5G Huawei Mate 30

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Hi-Tech
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, Android, Huawei, Leaks, Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate X, News, Rumors
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.