Huawei CEO Richard Yu recently shared with the world his belief that the “smartphone comes after the smartphone”. The executive said it in the context of discussing briefly the plans for a Huawei foldable smartphone, that could and should replace the computer. Rotating chairman Ken Hu, however, shared just a little more information to keep the company in the headlines.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, Hu said that we will see the first Huawei flexible smartphone by the middle of next year. It will come with 5G functionality and it will bring faster speeds and lower latency. “At 100 times faster than today, [buyers] are also going to enjoy an amazing high-definition video experience with a big screen on your smartphone”, Hu said.

Huawei, now after snatching second place from Apple, has set its sights for the number one spot, currently held by Samsung. The Korean phone-maker is also working on both 5G and foldable smartphones, as these two seem to be the future, at least for now.