5G Huawei foldable smartphone coming at MWC 2019

Now we know why Samsung is eager to announce its foldable smartphone on stage at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event on February 20. Because they want to beat Huawei to the market, even if just by a couple of days. We know both Samsung and Huawei (currently 1st and 2nd largest smartphone vendors) are working hard on foldable smartphones, as well as 5G. Samsung will likely introduce its 5G Galaxy S10 X at the Unpacked event as well.

But that doesn’t really matter (or maybe it does, to some), because Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer business group, made it official: a 5G Huawei foldable smartphone will make its debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. He said that while on stage announcing Huawei’s Balong 5000 chipset.

No further details were made public as Yu probably wants to keep those exclusive to the event, but he did say that the phone will be available in April the earliest. It will be 5G enabled using a Balong 5000 chipset, which is the company’s own alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

…which begs the question: if it’s almost ready for prime time, how come we didn’t see any leaks?

Image credit: Reuters