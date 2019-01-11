5G HTC smartphone planned but won’t arrive until second half of 2019

2018 wasn’t a spectacular year for HTC, and neither was 2017. However, the company is excited about 2019, as company chairperson Cher Wang said at CES, according to a DigiTimes report. HTC will be heavily focusing on VR revenue growth “by offering integrated hardware, platform, content and related services”. In 2019, HTC will also try to revive its handset business, according to the report.

A 5G HTC smartphone is in the company’s plans, as the Taiwanese firm believes 5G is the future for both its handset and VR business. HTC is reportedly developing its own 5G phone, in line with the progress of 5G technology. Said phone, though it will bring “the highest value-added to consumers”, might not arrive until the second half of the year, says the report citing Cher Wang.

Unnamed industry sources chimed in saying that this move to postpone a 5G HTC smartphone is normal. The reason behind it, sources claim, is the fact that the “5G market is not yet mature at the moment”. In other words, HTC is playing the waiting game, rather than pioneering the industry, waiting for 5G to become mainstream, and probably analyzing competitors’ moves. Until then, Sprint already announced it will feature a 5G HTC hotspot this spring.