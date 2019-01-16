The 5G Galaxy S10 X will be a super expensive monster

There’s little over a month to go until Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S10 line-up, and possibly its foldable phone. Rumors have been abundant, and now a recent report tries to anticipate the specs and price tag of the 5G Galaxy S10 X. Yes, there’s an X in the name which, according to the report, is there to emphasize on the fact that this will be a 10th anniversary phone. It’s not sure whether all models will wear the X in the name, or just the 5G version.

First, the price. The report claims that the 5G Galaxy S10 X will go on sale in March in Korea, and will cost anywhere between $1,425 and $1,600. For the money, you will get a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 10GB of RAM, in-display fingerprint scanner, quad-camera setup on the back, dual-front-cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The report mentions an Exynos 5100 chip, but, just like every year in the past, it will likely reach some markets with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. These all look really good on paper, but whether this is something Samsung will indeed announce or not is unknown.

We’ll be at the launch event to bring you our usual coverage, but we’ll definitely let you know if we find out more information earlier.