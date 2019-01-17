5G Galaxy S10 X crazy price tag, iPhone XI renders | Pocketnow Daily

iOS

We’re getting close to the launch of the Galaxy S10. We’re expecting it to be a huge upgrade, so prepare your wallet by selling your old Samsung phone for the most money possible on Swappa.

On Pocketnow Daily, new reports suggest we are getting a limited edition 5G Galaxy S10 X with a hefty price tag. New renders of the iPhone XI show a more credible triple camera arrangement than the one we saw before. Android 9 Pie and One UI are finally rolling out to the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Motorola will reportedly be launching a Verizon exclusive foldable RAZR phone for a wild price. We end today’s show with Amazon’s and B&H’s deals for the newest iPad Pro.

