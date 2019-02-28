5G Galaxy S10 hitting South Korea in April, together with the Galaxy Fold

While the Unpacked event on February 20 didn’t allow for many hands-ons with the 5G Galaxy S10, those attending MWC 2019 had the opportunity to get familiar with the device. Those in the U.S. will have to wait until a particular, undisclosed, date arrives the first half of the year, in order to grab one. Others will be luckier, as the 5G Galaxy S10 will be available in April in South Korea.

It not only is Samsung’s home turf, but, according to a report from December, South Korea will have the largest 5G adoption in the world. Interestingly, the Galaxy Fold will go on sale the same month, April, in Korea, making it a difficult choice for customers. They will have to choose one innovative technology (5G) over the other (foldable smartphone).

While Samsung was reportedly planning for a March launch, it apparently has moved to April. Exact dates and pricing are yet to be confirmed by network operators, but the phone will likely be carrier by SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus.