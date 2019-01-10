Massive or not? 5G Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold battery sizes rumored

Truth be told, nobody except Samsung knows how many Galaxy S10 models there will be. We don’t count colors, RAM or Storage options. We just count the basics. We’ve been hearing about three, four, and even five. Let’s draw the line. We’ll see. Maybe in a month or so. It is really dangerous to fall for all the reports building towards a major device launch, like the Galaxy S10. However, and we hope you keep your skeptical frame, we have a new report on battery sizes for the flagships of this year, foldable or not.

A 5,000mAh battery will allegedly power the 5G Galaxy S10 model, regular or Plus. Couple that with the report that the foldable mystery will allegedly feature a 6,000mAh battery, and we know how easy it is to get excited.

There are plenty or rumors, reports, chatter, and hear-say. Yes, there are also blogs out there who invent stories for the page views. We digress. While keeping skeptical, as a Pocketnow reader should remain, this is the latest out there. Is it true? We’ll tell you about it, when we hear it from several sources we can verify or trust. Until then, this is what the mobilesphere talks about,