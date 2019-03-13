Of course there will be a 5G Galaxy Note10

It has been reported back in September that the codename for this year’s Galaxy Note10 is DaVinci. That was before all the rumors that there might not be a Note10 at all as Samsung would likely merge the Plus of its Galaxy S with the Note. It was also before rumors of it sporting four rear cameras if it happens after all, and since the Galaxy S10+ is out, chances are high there will be a Note10 this year. There’s also a 5G Galaxy S10, which means a 5G Galaxy Note10 option is on the table.

Confirming its existence is a piece of code found by XDA Developers inside a Galaxy S10 kernel source. It does not explicitly name the “5G Galaxy Note10”, but, it does mention “davinci5G”. Knowing that DaVinci is the codename for the upcoming Galaxy Note10, this comes as another confirmation that a 5G Galaxy Note10 will be one of the variants available later this year.

There’s another device codename, “luge” inside the kernel source, which could describe one of the upcoming foldable smartphones. You can read about that, and more technical details, at the source link below.