OnePlus is working on a 5G device for 2019, but it won’t be the OnePlus 7

OnePlus doesn’t seem to care that much about handing out information concerning their upcoming smartphones. Just to set an example, we technically knew all the relevant information about the OnePlus 6T before its launch. Now we start getting news about the next device that will include 5G connectivity, and it won’t be the OnePlus 7.

One of the company’s spokespersons has revealed that OnePlus is planning on delivering a 5G smartphone early in 2019. However, it was also mentioned that it wasn’t going to be the successor of the 6T, this leaves us with a OnePlus 7 without 5G connectivity. A 5G device would increase the price of the smartphones and there’s a chance we might even see another smartphone launch with this feature. This way, they would make prices stay under the “flagship killer” status, and still make a higher priced smartphone available, or at least that’s what rumors say.