5G could negatively impact weather forecasts by 30 percent

While everyone is excited about 5G, and how it will dramatically impact our lives in a positive way, experts are weighing in with regards to some of the disadvantages of the technology. They say that the adoption of 5G will reduce the accuracy of weather forecasts by up to 30 percent, including the prediction of extreme weather events, like hurricanes.

The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) started selling the 24GHz band required for 5G services in the U.S. since 2018. Experts were concerned, and warned about the fact that it is too close, and could interfere with the 23.8 GHz band used by equipment specialized in collecting weather information.

The interference “would result in roughly a 77% data loss from our passive microwave sounders”, said Dr. Neil Jacobs, acting chief of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Democratic senators Ron Wyden of Oregon and Maria Cantwell of Washington have written a letter to the FCC, urging the Commission to stop companies from utilizing the 24GHz band. Excerpt from the letter can be found below, and more information at the source link.

Don’t allow wireless companies to operate in a 24GHz band until vital weather forecasting operations are protected. To continue down the path the FCC is currently on, to continue to ignore the serious alarms the scientific community is raising, could lead to dangerous impacts to American national security, to American industries, and to the American people.