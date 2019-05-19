Other OS

5G could negatively impact weather forecasts by 30 percent

Contents

While everyone is excited about 5G, and how it will dramatically impact our lives in a positive way, experts are weighing in with regards to some of the disadvantages of the technology. They say that the adoption of 5G will reduce the accuracy of weather forecasts by up to 30 percent, including the prediction of extreme weather events, like hurricanes.

The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) started selling the 24GHz band required for 5G services in the U.S. since 2018. Experts were concerned, and warned about the fact that it is too close, and could interfere with the 23.8 GHz band used by equipment specialized in collecting weather information.

The interference “would result in roughly a 77% data loss from our passive microwave sounders”, said Dr. Neil Jacobs, acting chief of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Democratic senators Ron Wyden of Oregon and Maria Cantwell of Washington have written a letter to the FCC, urging the Commission to stop companies from utilizing the 24GHz band. Excerpt from the letter can be found below, and more information at the source link.

Don’t allow wireless companies to operate in a 24GHz band until vital weather forecasting operations are protected. To continue down the path the FCC is currently on, to continue to ignore the serious alarms the scientific community is raising, could lead to dangerous impacts to American national security, to American industries, and to the American people.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Digital Trends
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
5G, News
,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.