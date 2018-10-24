Chipmakers advancing rollout of 5G chips by one quarter

It is a well-known fact that most major smartphone manufacturers are preparing to launch a 5G smartphone next year. As a matter of fact, it is very likely that we will see 5G phones being launched in the first half of 2019. Samsung, Huawei, LG, as well as other Chinese phone makers are planning a move in this direction. Just yesterday we’ve heard that OnePlus might be the first one, beating everyone to the market.

As a direct consequence of this push, chipmakers are advancing the rollout of 5G chips by at least a quarter. The information comes from unnamed industry sources cited by DigiTimes. The report mentions both Qualcomm and MediaTek, and how they are advancing this rollout allegedly by an entire quarter.

5G equipment in general will likely be the main theme at the upcoming CES and MWC early next year, said sources claim. Qualcomm is reportedly aware of one major, unnamed, smartphone manufacturer that is planning two 5G smartphones, one for the first half, one for the second half of the year. This urges the chipmaker to advance its 5G volume production of Snapdragon SoCs, modem chips and antenna chip solutions.

The report also mentions how MediaTek is allegedly expediting the production of its upcoming 5G modem chip, the Helio M70. It will reportedly happen in the second quarter of 2019, and will be produced by TSMC using 7nm process.